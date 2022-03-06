The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Update

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 566.3 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSTGF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of RSTGF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.75.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
