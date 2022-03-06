The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.73.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

MOS stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $71,878,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

