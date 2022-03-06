The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.28. Kroger also posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

