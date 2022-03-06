The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 657,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,757,000 after acquiring an additional 214,488 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 117,597.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 43,511 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.