The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $285.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $278.28 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

