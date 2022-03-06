The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 424.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO stock opened at $424.54 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.78 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.64 and its 200-day moving average is $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.16. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.00.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

