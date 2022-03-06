The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Chemours stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

