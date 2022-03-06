The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $39.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,359,000 after purchasing an additional 92,795 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chemours by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 200,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. 2,271,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,677. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. Chemours has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. Chemours’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

