The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 119,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,538. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.99%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

