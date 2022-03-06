TG Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $51.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,902,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after buying an additional 2,738,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after buying an additional 1,527,426 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,886,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.