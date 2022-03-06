TG Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $51.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,902,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after buying an additional 2,738,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after buying an additional 1,527,426 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,886,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

