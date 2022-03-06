Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Raises Dividend to $3.00 Per Share

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend payment by 118.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $53.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,299.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,125.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,220.89. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 35.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.