Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells $1,106,215.47 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TDC opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after acquiring an additional 86,588 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Teradata by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

