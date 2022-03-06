TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stake Boosted by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 3.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $38,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,495,000 after buying an additional 1,170,412 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,358,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,441,000 after purchasing an additional 172,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,861,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,555,000 after purchasing an additional 291,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. 1,455,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

