Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will post sales of $631.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $637.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $628.20 million. Teleflex reported sales of $633.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $349.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.10 and its 200-day moving average is $345.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.