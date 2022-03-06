Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.24.

TDOC stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $206.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,042. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,235,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

