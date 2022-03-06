TD Securities Trims Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Target Price to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CFPUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.