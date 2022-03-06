Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $295.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Shares of Target stock opened at $224.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target has a 52-week low of $167.05 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

