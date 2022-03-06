Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU) Short Interest Down 45.2% in February

Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGAAU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGAAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000.

