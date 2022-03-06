Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TALO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 528,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

