Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.
Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
