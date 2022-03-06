Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 20.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 72,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 148.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at $149,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

