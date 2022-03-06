TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of TAGOF stock remained flat at $$32.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $32.93.
TAG Immobilien Company Profile (Get Rating)
