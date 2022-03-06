Tadpole Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $3,337.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.54 or 0.00014281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.53 or 0.06753660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,806.70 or 1.00089508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00048265 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

