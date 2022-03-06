Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Buys $55,000.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRHC. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

