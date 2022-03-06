Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

