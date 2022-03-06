Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.