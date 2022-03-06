Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synopsys by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $309.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.78. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

