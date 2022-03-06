Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.980-$5.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 552,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,816. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.52. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 66.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

