Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $378.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,355,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 210,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

