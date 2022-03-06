Susquehanna Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Susquehanna reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

