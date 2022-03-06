Susquehanna Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Neutral

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $102.00. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.