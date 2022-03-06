Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,069 shares of company stock worth $1,044,599. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $260,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.