Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

SURF stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market cap of $133.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 134.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.