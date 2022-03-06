Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surface Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.64. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 23.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 12.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 22.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surface Oncology (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.