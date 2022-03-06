Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the third quarter worth about $2,443,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRE remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. 385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

