Sun (New) One Day Volume Reaches $107.04 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Sun (New) has a market cap of $128.15 million and $107.04 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001912 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.