Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $16.40 on Friday. Summit State Bank has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

