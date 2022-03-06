Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $16.40 on Friday. Summit State Bank has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.
About Summit State Bank (Get Rating)
Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.
