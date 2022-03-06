Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Update

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the January 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on SMMF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $26.10 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group (Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.