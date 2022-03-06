Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Update

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the January 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several brokerages have commented on SMMF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
NASDAQ SMMF opened at $26.10 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.
