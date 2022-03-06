Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 873,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $18,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at $8,306,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth $7,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth $3,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPH opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.63. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

