Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $267.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.39. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

