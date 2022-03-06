Strong (STRONG) Price Reaches $197.43 on Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $27.30 million and $7.73 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $197.43 or 0.00506213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.12 or 0.06743661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,038.11 or 1.00094297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048161 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

