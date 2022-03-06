Stonnington Group LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 112,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $1,225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

