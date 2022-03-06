Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,663,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on TRU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

