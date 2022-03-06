Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 684.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Genuine Parts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $122.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average of $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

