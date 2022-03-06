StockNews.com Upgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Buy

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.24 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 121,237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

