StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

