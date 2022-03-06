StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCCO. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

First Community stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. First Community has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of First Community by 1.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Community by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

