StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

