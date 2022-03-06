StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Atlantic American by 28.6% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic American during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

