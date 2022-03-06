StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Atlantic American by 28.6% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic American during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

