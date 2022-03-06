StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.88. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.75.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
