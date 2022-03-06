StockNews.com Downgrades UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) to Sell

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

NYSE UMH opened at $24.49 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 197.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 16.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 69,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.